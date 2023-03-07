Deepika Padukone’s leather look shines at Paris Fashion Week | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone’s leather look shines at Paris Fashion Week

Deepika Padukone turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she attended the Louis Vuitton show, showcasing her fashion sense in a black leather minidress, boots, and lace tights. As a Louis Vuitton ambassador, Deepika's choice of outfit did not disappoint her fans, earning her compliments and praises on social media. While some of her previous Louis Vuitton looks have been met with mixed reviews, her Paris Fashion Week Outfit of The Day was a hit.

Prior to her trip to Paris, Deepika was spotted while flying out, wearing a leather jacket despite soaring temperatures in Mumbai, which garnered attention and several reactions from the internet. Deepika's fashion choices always turn heads and fans are expecting her to stun at the upcoming Oscars, where she will be presenting an award. Deepika shared the first slate of Oscar presenters on her social media accounts, which generated positive feedback from her fans and friends.

Her husband, Ranveer Singh, showed his support by dropping a smiling face with a halo emoji and clap emojis. Other well-wishers included her sister Anisha Padukone, Neha Dhupia, Sayani Gupta, Zoya Akhtar, and Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Deepika's last film was Pathaan, and she has several upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.

