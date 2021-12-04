Follow us on Image Source : YOGENSHAH/INSTA-DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone shares 'husband appreciation' post for Ranveer Singh before flying for Nag Ashwin's film

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly one of the most adorable celebrity couples, as the duo never misses a chance to express their love for each other publically. On Saturday, Deepika posted a special husband appreciation post for her better half and it's adorable. She made the post for being spotted at the airport today as she travels to Hyderabad for Nag Ashwin's next. Tentatively titled 'Project K', the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since it's announcement. The actress joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre, touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Deepika shared a post that read, "Nothing is more attractive than a man who teaches you things without making you feel like you're dumb for not knowing it already."

Along with it, the 'Piku' actor wrote, "#HusbandAppreciationPost @ranveersingh." Have a look:

Image Source : INSTA Deepika's post for Ranveer

Meanwhile looking every bit like the superstar she is, Deepika sported a cropped lavender blazer-pant set and looked stunning as ever. The blazer with a white crop top was just perfect for her body. She teamed up her outfit with a silver high heels and a bun, she was all set for her day. Deepika looked awe-inspiring giving us a unique fashion goal. Catch a look at Deepika's airport look today:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport on Saturday

Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their third wedding anniversary on November 14. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in the year 2018.

On their work front, the two will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's directorial '83' after their last film together, 'Padmaavat'.