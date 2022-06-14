Deepika Padukone hospitalised in Hyderabad after heart rate rises. Know full story

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone has a health scare?

Deepika Padukone's health deteriorated on the set in Hyderabad where she was shooting for Nag Ashwin's film Project K. Last month, she was in Cannes, as a judge at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival alongside eminent film industry personalities from around the world. Now, news comes in that Deepika had a health scare. Her heart rate had increased, after which she reached a hospital in Hyderabad. At present, she is back on the set shooting again.

Deepika returns to shoot after check-up

The reason for Deepika's sudden health scare is unknown. As per the latest update, she was checked up on by the doctors and sent back. Instead of calling off from work, the actress decided to go back to work to finish up the shoot. Her health will surely be a cause of worry for the fans but her dedication to work is applause-worthy.

Deepika spends time with he family

The actress was spotted at the temple in Tirupati as the family sought blessings on the occasion of badminton player Prakash Padukone's birthday recently.

Deepika shoots for film in Hyderabad

Deepika is shooting for Project K, her first pan-India film, on the Hyderabad set. She was joined in the city by Amitabh Bachchan, who plays a key role in the film. Prabhas is the leading star and Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin is directing this dream ensemble. Disha Patani has been announced as the newest face joining Project K.