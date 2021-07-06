Deepika Padukone has most hilarious birthday wish for Ranveer Singh, dances to Shehnaaz Gill's 'Sadda Kutta'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone's recreates 'Saada Kutta' for special birthday wish for Ranveer Singh | Video

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone exactly knows how to make her husband Ranveer Singh feel special through her cute gestures. She shared a hilarious video with a mushy caption to wish her dear husband on his birthday. To mark the day special for Ranveer, Deepika shared a video of the duo grooving to the tunes of Yashraj Mukhate’s rap ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ which he had made on Shehnaaz Gill.

Deepika wrote, “But since it’s your Birthday, Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta.. Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person!@ranveersingh”

Take a look:

Yashraj was quick to drop a comment on Deepika’s video. He wrote, “BAAAAAAAAAP!!!!! DIN BAN GYA!!!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, on Ranveer’s birthday, Karan Johar announced his next directorial venture, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Ranveer shared the announcement with his fans on social media and wrote, “special announcement on my special day! Presenting - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar, & written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. Coming to charm you in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK”

The film also stars legendary actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Meanwhile, Deepika, who was busy shooting for ‘Pathan’, has taken a day off today to celebrate Ranveer’s birthday. As per Bombay Times, “Deepika commenced the shoot for the film on July 1 and had requested the production house to give her an off on July 6 — well in advance.”