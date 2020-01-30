Thursday, January 30, 2020
     
Deepika Padukone finally reacts to impact of her JNU visit on Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone's JNU visit faced severe backlash from a section of internet users who called for a boycott of Chhapaak.

New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2020 14:10 IST
deepika padukone

Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus days ahead the release of the film

Deepika Padukone's JNU visit created a turmoil, soon after her visit, a section of internet users called for a boycott of her films for siding with what they called the 'tukde-tukde' gang. Chhapaak's IMDb rating also faced the heat and many downvoted the film on the website. However, it looks like the turmoil around the visits hasn't affected Deepika and she is unfazed by the criticism of her film. 

In an interview with a radio station, the actress made it clear that the uproar hasn't bothered her and she is unaffected by the trolls. A video of her interview has been going viral on the internet where Deepika could be seen saying, "Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi". the video is reportedly from earlier this month and now its being shared by actress' fan pages.

Chhapaak's page on IMDb was flooded 1-star rating bringing the overall rating to 4.4 after boycott Chaapaak call given by a section of social media users. Despite the fact that the film opened to positive reviews from film critics and audiences after its release, Chhapaak's IMDb rating stood at 4.6.

Directed by Meghna Gulzaar, Chhapaak was based on the real-life events of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film released alongside Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior eventually performed exceedingly well at the box office.

Chhapaak made at a budget of Rs 35Cr has only managed to collect over Rs 35 crore after 19 days of its release. Behind the below-average performance of the film at the box office, Deepika's JNU visit was considered to be one of the main reasons. 

