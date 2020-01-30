Deepika Padukone finally reacts to impact of her JNU visit on Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus days ahead the release of the film

Deepika Padukone's JNU visit created a turmoil, soon after her visit, a section of internet users called for a boycott of her films for siding with what they called the 'tukde-tukde' gang. Chhapaak's IMDb rating also faced the heat and many downvoted the film on the website. However, it looks like the turmoil around the visits hasn't affected Deepika and she is unfazed by the criticism of her film.

In an interview with a radio station, the actress made it clear that the uproar hasn't bothered her and she is unaffected by the trolls. A video of her interview has been going viral on the internet where Deepika could be seen saying, "Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi". the video is reportedly from earlier this month and now its being shared by actress' fan pages.

Deepika’s comment to all Bhakts and fascists downvoting Chhapaak - “ Unho ne meri IMDB rating badli hai, mera mann nahi “ 😂😂🔥 you go girl @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/Grvpiaub2G — ria (@MonaDarlingx) January 29, 2020

Chhapaak's page on IMDb was flooded 1-star rating bringing the overall rating to 4.4 after boycott Chaapaak call given by a section of social media users. Despite the fact that the film opened to positive reviews from film critics and audiences after its release, Chhapaak's IMDb rating stood at 4.6.

Directed by Meghna Gulzaar, Chhapaak was based on the real-life events of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film released alongside Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior eventually performed exceedingly well at the box office.

Chhapaak made at a budget of Rs 35Cr has only managed to collect over Rs 35 crore after 19 days of its release. Behind the below-average performance of the film at the box office, Deepika's JNU visit was considered to be one of the main reasons.

