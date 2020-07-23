Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@_DEEPIKA__ADDICT_ Deepika Padukone enjoys a game of 'TPL-Taboo Premiere League' with husband Ranveer Singh and in-laws

Actress Deepika Padukone has revealed how she is killing lockdown boredom along with family members. On Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram to give a sneak-peek into an intense Taboo game session that she played with husband Ranveer Singh and her in-laws. "TPL -- Taboo Premiere League. With everyone bringing their A-Game to the TaBoo Table I must say it is getting extremely competitive," Deepika wrote. Along with it, she shared a photograph of the Taboo board game.

Taboo is a popular word game where participants take turns describing a word or a phrase on a drawn card to their partner, who then has to guess the word or phrase.

Earlier in the day, Ranveer Singh shared a selfie to underline the fact that he is missing the outdoors. In the Instagram selfie, Ranveer is at the beach.in a white ganji paired with sunglasses and baseball cap.

"I love my sofa...par ek 'take-me-back-I-miss-being-outdoors' selfie toh banta hai na," he wrote alongside the image, which currently has 1.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

On Wednesday, actor Ranveer Singh got candid with fans and tried to brighten up their day with an Instagram post -- a throwback picture in which he is seen wearing stylish sunglasses and a coat.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "83", which narrates the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory. Ranveer's other upcoming film is "Jayeshbhai Jordaar".

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently announced her collaboration with Prabhas on an upcoming Telugu biggie. She co-stars with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in an untitled upcoming film and has a role in "83" starring hubby Ranveer Singh.

