Deepika Padukone drops throwback picture on Hrithik Roshan's 50th birthday | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika drops throwback picture on Hrithik's birthday

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone wished her Fighter co-star on his 50th birthday with the most goofiest picture. She took to her Instagram stories, where both the actors can be seen enjoying a big bite of cheesy pizza. Where Deepika can be seen wearing a black colored top, Roshan has donned a white and green coloured shirt. 'May you forever nurture your inner child,' wrote DP in the caption.

The makers of Fighter are all geared up for the release of Fighter and are leaving no stone unturned to ignite more excitement for the film. Amid all this, this cute throwback from Deepika and Hrithik's shooting days has come at the right time.

Watch Deepika Padukone's story here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMDeepika drops throwback picture on Hrithik's birthday

Also Read: Heer Aasmani Out Now: Who is THIS guy in Fighter's 3rd song?

Hrithik Roshan's 50th birthday

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 50th birthday today, January 10, 2024. After a small cameo in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3, the actor is all set to return to big screens with another action-packed flick titled Fighter. Also starring Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, the upcoming actioner is set to release on January 25, 2024. His next project, War 2, is also currently in the pre-production stage and will be out in cinemas next year.

Fighter will release on January 25, 2024

The makers of Fighter have not yet released the trailer of the film but a teaser was enough to ignite excitement among social media users. The Fighter teaser featured the trio of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and the ever-charismatic Anil Kapoor unfolding high-end action sequences that promise to be a visual feast for enthusiasts of the genre. This film is an upcoming action film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the film also features Sanjeeda Sheikh and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. Fighter is also said to be the first Indian film in a planned aerial action franchise. The film is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024, on the occasion of Republic Day.