As a part of The Deepika Padukone Closet, actress launches free counselling services for fans

As a part of Deepika Padukone Closet, actress launches free counselling services for fans

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Thursday (January 27) launched free counselling services to support the general public as a part of The Deepika Padukone Closet initiative. The actress took to Instagram and shared, "Following two successful quarters of The Frontline Assist program “The Deepika Padukone Closet” will now extend free counselling services to support the general public. The "Counselling Assist" initiative is launched by The Live Love Laugh Foundation in partnership with Sangath and provides free tele counselling services."

Fans and vintage shoppers can mark their calendars and get their hands on the coveted pieces through Deepika's first Counselling Assist Drop. The latest drop has gone live with essential wardrobe pieces for the new year. From versatile festive wear and athleisure to accessories that make for the perfect gift in time for your Valentine's or Galentine's celebrations.

The "Counselling Assist" initiative is launched by Live Love Laugh Foundation in partnership with Sangath, which was earlier known as the 'Frontline Assist'.

This pre-loved fashion initiative also serves the environment for when you choose to purchase a pre-loved outfit over a newly manufactured one over 1.7 lakh litres of water, and as much carbon as driving the average car for over 4000 km is saved. Deepika Padukone has long been at the forefront of bringing pre-loved shopping to the Indian fashion segment; an initiative that addresses one of the most urgent environmental imperatives of our time.

On the work front, Deepika is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. She has been promoting the film along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.