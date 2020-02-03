Deepika Padukone celebrates sister Anisha’s birthday in an adorable way. Watch video

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was photographed at the Mumbai airport heading out to Bangalore few days back and now we know why. A video of her along with her sister is doing rounds on social media where the two are seen twinning in white cutting a cake. The reason why they were celebrating was the occasion of sister Anisha's birthday. Deepika, in the video, was seen lighting the candles while others sing a birthday song and the birthday girl waits for her chance to cut the cake.

Earlier today, she shared a picture of her father Prakash Padukone from his badminton playing days and wished him on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of his badminton academy. Captioning the picture, she wrote, "Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!"

A few days back, a video of the actress went viral where she was seen talking about the trolls lowering down her film Chapaak's ratings on IMDb and said, "Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi (They have changed my IMDb rating, not my mind)."

On the work front, Deepika who was last seen in Chhapaak will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 opposite Ranveer Singh. Next, she will be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, Deepika will also work with Ranbir Kapoor’s father, Rishi Kapoor, in Intern, which happens to be the Indian adaptation of Hollywood film The Intern.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Related Video