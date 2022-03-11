Deepika Padukone calls out racism against people of colour as she graces cover of international magazine

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone

A popular face of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has spread her wings globally time and again, and this time the actress has taken over a leading international magazine. As she graced the cover of the magazine, Deepika used the platform to raise her voice against a concerning global issue. Highlighting her achievements, the actress advocated for people of colour.

“From being made to feel like a person of colour for as long as I can remember to making it to the cover of one of the world’s most prominent beauty magazines, it has been an arduous and uphill journey of learning, unlearning, growth and evolution,” Deepika said sharing some stunning photographs from the magazine shoot.

Taking to her social media handle the actress posted the cover picture of a popular international beauty magazine featuring her glamorous looks. In other accompanying photographs, Deepika donned several different looks for the shoot including a shimmery yellow co-ord set, pant-suit, bodycon dress, and a stunning blue shirt with a shimmery skirt.

Deepika’s fans also bombarded the post with compliments for her. One of the fans said, “Definitely the most beautiful woman on the planet,” while another one said, “Awesome”. However, the most striking comment came from her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. "Killing it , baby! scorchin’ it, straight torchin’ it !" he wrote

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. The actress now has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in director Nag Ashwin next. He is currently handling the pan-India venture titled 'Project K'.The film, which will have Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone playing the female lead, has Amitabh Bachchan in a mighty and full-length role along with south superstar and Baahubali fame Prabhas.