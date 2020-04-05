Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone calls husband Ranveer Singh a cat. Actor's reaction is the cutest

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are spending quality time with each other during the home quarantine period. While the actress has been busing managing the house and cooking for her husband, the Gully Boy actor is busy sleeping all day. On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to share a quote saying, "Cats spend roughly 70% of their lives sleeping." She also wrote, "So @ranveersingh is a cat now.."

Reacting to his wife's allegations, Ranveer Singh shared the post on his Instagram stories with a cute GIF of himself. The post shows that the actor is unapologetic about sleeping 20 hours a day. Check out-

Earlier, Deepika took part in a Hangout interview with journalist Rajeev Masand during the nationwide lockdown. Asked about her daily routine with Ranveer, she said, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.” Deepika added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

These days, Deepika is busy cooking delicious dishes for Ranveer Singh. The actor took to his social media to appreciate her and also shared photos of the food items. On Sunday morning, the actor shared a photo of the breakfast that Deepika cooked for him and revealed that after an all-nighter, she made 'morning munchies' for him. The actor also called her the 'queen'. Check out-

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which marks the Bollywood debut of South actress Shalini Pandey. Deepika, on the other hand, will star in a new project soon co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in a film with Rishi Kapoor.

