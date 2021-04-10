Deepika Padukone calls herself 'Indiranagar ki gundi' in this adorable childhood pic, fans can't stop gushing

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone calls herself 'Indiranagar ki gundi'

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone went down memory lane on Saturday when she broke the internet with her childhood picture. Calling herself 'Indiranagar ki gundi,' the Cocktail actress shared an adorable picture that left fans gushing over her. In the post, little Deepika can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile. The picture was clicked by her mother Ujjala Padukone.

Deepika Padukone wrote, "Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main!" Well, the picture definitely doesn't show her as a 'gundi' but the cutest kid. Deepika's post came after former cricketer Rahul Dravid's video went viral on social media in which he was spotted shouting at fellow commuters at a traffic signal. The video was for an IPL advertisement and he was seen yelling, "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main."

Deepika Padukone has been earning many applauds for her recently launched website. Sharing the link, she welcomed fans to experience her world. The website also features Ranveer Singh's heartfelt note for Deepika. He introduced himself as the 'proudest husband' and said that his wife nurtures a whole universe in herself.

Ranveer Singh wrote, "Deepika is the most amazing person I’ve met in my life. And I’m not just saying this because she’s my wife. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace, and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste – she’s one of the finest actors in the world. She’s got inner strength, resilience, grit, and iron will. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she’s a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone recently announced her new film with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. The film was earlier slated to co-star with the late Rishi Kapoor. Big B and Deepika have shared screen space in the films "Piku" and "Aarakshan" earlier. The bright yellow poster of their new film presents the two stars in silhouette form, walking towards each other.