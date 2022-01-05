Telugu debut to foraying into OTT space, Deepika Padukone navigates multiple genres & mediums

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is a star who has aced at the myriad challenges of listing down a diverse filmography. In the coming year, the actress will not only be taking versatile roles to experiment with but will also be looking forward to varied mediums of releases. She will be seen playing characters as different as chalk and cheese in her upcoming motley of films such as 'Fighter', 'Pathan', 'Gehraiyaan', 'The Intern remake', in addition to her Telugu film debut opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'. Furthermore, she will be beginning to work on her second Hollywood film. The International yet-untitled project is billed as a cross-cultural romantic comedy.

The actor made her Bollywood debut with 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007. She played the role of a Bollywood superstar and now subsequently she has earned the status in real life with blockbusters releases such as 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Cocktail', 'Padmaavat', 'Chennai Express' and 'Tamasha'. In the year 2017, Deepika made her English language film debut as the female lead in 'XXX: The Return of Xander Cage', co-starring Vin Diesel.

More recently, Deepika, who was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time magazine in 2018 is not only navigating through varied characters but multiple mediums too. She's will have her first digital release with 'Gehraiyaan'. Also, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, the movie is a relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path.

The star has repeatedly won the audience with her film choices. Not only has she aced at the commercial cinema but has also been associated with experimental and noteworthy stories that matter. 'Piku', 'Aarakshan' and 'Chhapaak' are only a few samples.

Leaving an indelible footmark, Deepika has arisen as a personality that not only caters to the mass but niche audience too. Talking about the actress' global persona, Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group in a statement said, “There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar.”

However, 15 years into the acting industry, Deepika still feels she has a lot to do and much more to achieve. In an earlier interaction with Film Companion, Deepika spoke about the path ahead. She said, “There’s so much more to accomplish,” adding, "The craft is developing, as seems to be the world; the tales we’re telling, the platforms on which these movies are released…so there’s much chance that it’s exhilarating. There’s still so much to accomplish.”

Wishing Deepika Padukone a very Happy Birthday!