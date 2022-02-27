Deepika Padukone on worst career advice: 'I was asked to get breast implants at 18'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone shared the worst career advice she has received till now

Deepika Padukone's recent release Gehraiyaan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. After premiering on February 11, it has managed to become a major talking point among film viewers. Deepika plays the role of Alisha, who cheats on her partner with another man. Her performance in the film has been praised by one and all. Meanwhile, the actress recently revealed how she was advised to get breast implants when she was at the beginning of her career. However, Deepika said that wisdom prevailed and she did not take the advice seriously and did not go for the implants.

Speaking to Filmfare, Deepika shared, "Shah Rukh gives good advice and I got a lot from him. One of the most valuable pieces of advice I got from him was to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences. The worst advice I received was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously."

Shah Rukh and Deepika will be seen in the upcoming film Pathan from the banner of Yash raj Films. John Abraham will also be seen in a pivotal role in the movie which will mark SRK's return to the big screen after 2018 release Zero. It is directed by War fame Siddharth Anand.

Deepika, meanwhile, has a stellar lineup of movies that she will be a part of in the coming time. Among them is untitled Nag Ashwin film which co-stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Next, for The Intern remake, Big B and Deepika reunite. Big B has replaced late Rishi Kapoor in the movie that is waiting to go on the floors.

Deepika also features alongside Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. It is said to be India’s first aerial action franchise. It is set for Republic Day release in 2023 and has not gone on the floors yet. She is also is set to play Draupadi in the upcoming film by producer Madhu Mantena. She is also doing her second international film after XXX: Return of Xander Cage.