Deepika Padukone asked fans to choose her best role, husband Ranveer Singh has most accurate answer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WORLD.DEEPVEER Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone gave fans a mammoth task. She asked them to choose their favourite role of hers. The actress who boasts a filmography with titles like Piku, Chappak, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, Ramleela and Tamasha among others shared a video with short clips of her popular films. Reacting to the post, many shared their picks. While Shweta Bachchan said 'Piku', the actress' sister Anisha Padukone commented, "My fav = YOU."

However, husband Ranveer Singh had the most accurate answer. "It's a toughie," he wrote in the comment box.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh seems to be in awe of his actress wife Deepika Padukone's performance in the upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan'. He recently praised her by saying his "baby girl lookin like a fazillion bux". Ranveer, who does not shy away from professing his love for his wife on social media, posted a picture of Deepika from the film.

"Moody, sexy and intense!!!A Domestic noir ? Sign me up! All the favs @shakunbatra @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @dhairyakarwa Naseer the Legend! and my babygirl lookin like a Fazillion buxxx @deepikapadukone produced by the sexiest of them all @karanjohar."

Directed by Shakun Batra, Amazon Original Movie 'Gehraiyaan' stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa as leads along with Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Talking about her role, Deepika in a statement said, "Alisha, my character in 'Gehraiyaan' is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters' struggles and arcs are real, raw and relatable."

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie will premiere on Prime Video on February 11.