'I’m dead inside...' Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai shares FIRST post after actor's death

Punjabi actor turned activist Deep Sidhu died during a tragic road accident on February 15. He was accompanied by his girlfriend Reena Rai during the fatal accident. Reports stated that he was travelling with his girlfriend Reena Rai when the accident happened. While Deep died in the accident, Reena survived and was taken to the hospital immediately, where she is undergoing treatment. Now, the heartbroken actress took to her social media and shared that she is 'dead inside' after the incident. Posting priceless pictures with the late actor, Reena wrote, "I’m broken I’m dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won’t leave me in any lifetime."

"I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heartbeat. As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me….we were planning our future together and now you are gone. Soulmates don’t leave each other and I’ll see you on the other side Jaan #Truesoulmates," she added. Who is Reena Rai? All about Deep Sidhu's girlfriend who was with him during fatal accident

Deep Sidhu was said to be travelling from Delhi to Punjab when the incident occurred near Pipli toll plaza in Kharkhoda. Deep's car hit a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana's Sonipat district. According to the police, Sidhu had sustained serious head injuries in the accident. Reportedly, Reena was wearing a seatbelt and after the accident, the airbag on her side opened up immediately, thus saving her life. Also Read: While Deep Sidhu died, airbag saved his girlfriend Reena Rai's life during fatal accident

Due to the airbag, Reena was saved from severe head and chest injuries during the accident. However, in the case of Deep Sidhu, the airbag exploded after opening.

For the unversed, actor and activist Deep Sidhu was accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year. He was arrested on February 9, 2021, in connection with the aforementioned case during the farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three agriculture laws. He was in jail for over two months before being released on bail.