Death on the Nile: Ali Fazal pens appreciation post for co-star Gal Gadot & crew

Ali Fazal is awaiting the release of his Hollywood film, 'Death on the Nile'. Based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name, the film is the sequel to the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a still from the film featuring Gal Gadot. After giving a glimpse of his character in the second trailer of 'Death on the Nile,' Ali Fazal has now written an appreciation note for Gal Gadot and crew members of the film.

He began by thanking director Kenneth Branagh. "DEATH ON THE NILE, in theatre soon. Humbled to have had the chance to be immortalised into one of Agatha Christie’s characters. Thank you Ken . . And to the wonderful cast for being such a sporty and fun bunch to share notes and screen with. We keep gliding through life sometimes so caught up in the realm of the Right and the illusion of the true and the light in the tunnel that we forget to really look past the frame, like the mirror in interrogation rooms. Imagine there's always a bunch of ppl behind those mirrors if those rooms were to constitute our lives," Ali Fazal wrote.

"Working it just to make us look our pretty best. . I remember the hard work that went in to create these visuals and bring Kenneth Brannaghs vision to life. And sure it can be just a job we do, but then it isn’t because we are artists and we don't just move on we take the world with us to places of better value. We flow. So here’s To every technician on This film, thank you for your hard work and perseverance. I sure as shit look good here, and you too @gal_gadot," the actor added.

Reacting to the post, Gal Gadot took to the comment section of the post and dropped a few heart emojis.

'Death on the Nile' co-starring Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French, is produced by Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund and Kevin J Walsh, with Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Matthew Prichard serving as executive producers.