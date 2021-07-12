Days after husband Raj Kaushal's demise, Mandira Bedi steps out for a walk with mother | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YTTHMOVIES Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi was spotted going for a morning walk days after her husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away. She was accompanied by her mother. The two seem to be engrossed in a conversation. The actress wore a black coloured ganji and a printed pair of leggings. Owing to the pandemic, she had covered with a face with a mask.

Watch the video here:

Mandira, who has been keeping away from social media for a while, shared a few photographs on Instagram last week where she can be seen happily posing with glasses of red and white wine with her husband Raj Kaushal, both of them smiling at the camera.

The actress did not caption her photos but only used a heartbroken emoji instead.

Related: Mandira Bedi's first Instagram post after husband Raj Kaushal's death is heartbreaking

Mandira's husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal reportedly succumbed to a heart attack on June 30. Friends, followers and industry colleagues mourned his untimely demise on social media and expressed condolences.

Meanwhile, Mandira has also been a victim of trolling and hatred on social media after photographs surfaced showing her breaking stereotypes by performing her husband's last rites, which male members of a family are traditionally expected to perform.

While the actress did not react to the abusive trolling on social media, her friends from the industry came in support of her.

Also read: Sona Mohapatra's befitting response to those trolling Mandira Bedi for performing Raj Kaushal's last rites

Also read: Shweta Tiwari, Mini Mathur come in Mandira Bedi's support after criticism for performing husband's last rites

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, known for directing movies like "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" and "Shaadi Ka Laddoo". He is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and their two children, son Vir and daughter Tara. A prayer meet was held at Mandira’s residence on Saturday, which was attended by her parents and several colleagues from the entertainment industry, including actress Mouni Roy.

Raj and Mandira got married in the year 1999 and were blessed with a son Vir on June 17, 2011. They decided to adopt Tara, who is just four years old, in July last year.