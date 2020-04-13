Dating or not? Rhea Chakraborty finally spills beans on being in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput

Loving someone and hiding that fact is almost impossible for our Bollywood celebrities. Where some are quite open about the same in public and on social media, there are others who want to hide the same and keep it a private affair. And the same is the case we think is with actor Sushant Singh Rajput and 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' actress Rhea Chakraborty who have time and again raised eyebrows through their vacation pictures hinting about being more than 'just good friends.' They are not ready to accept it in public and yet again Rhea decided to give no bait to the rumours.

Talking to Times Of India in an interview, Rhea said, "Neither Sushant Singh Rajput nor I have ever admitted that, so it's not true. Sushant and I are really good friends. I've known him for eight years now. We were in YRF together and we had the same manager for a long period. Our friendship has evolved over the years."

Further, she said, "I love all my friends and I don't hide that. I am very public about my love for the people in my life, whether they are girls or boys. Whereas Sushant is a concern, he's one of the nicest and the coolest person I know. I don't know about him but to me, he's super cute and attractive. But I don't know what he thinks about me."

When previously the 'MS Dhoni: An Untold Story' star said that he would open up about his relationship only if he will get a good amount of money by a magazine. Reacting to which, Rhea said, "If a guy is going to get paid and will be covered on a magazine cover for revealing his relationship status, then girls toh definitely should get featured in two magazine covers and many more things to reveal the relationship status!"

Dating or not is still a mystery for their fans which we want them to solve it soon!

Talking about Sushant, he was previously in a relationship with Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande. However, the two called off their relationship in the year 2016 after which she started dating businessman Vicky Jain.

