Dasvi: Yami Gautam Dhar shares how she got Haryanvi accent right for cop role

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar has collected great reviews from the masses for her superb performance in the latest release, 'A Thursday'. And without keeping her fans long waiting for the next release Yami's 'Dasvi' trailer is out and the actress is seen portraying the character of a Haryanvi cop. Yami has gone down a lot of preparations to put in a perfect dialect which is needed to justify the character.

Talking about how she got the Haryanvi accent right for the movie, she said, "I took dictions classes from a teacher to get the nuances right, to get the diction right. We worked on each and every dialogue and also how much to hold back because how much only is required for the character I think that's very important to identify. If it becomes too pure, if it becomes too detailed then it's difficult for the pan India audience to understand which is not what we want."

She added, "So we identified and marked a combination of which is you understand her background but for the same time, you also understand what she is saying. And where to put the stress, because Haryanvi has certain width to it so how can we add it and what that adds to the character, so, we did the work to that kind of depth."

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, 'Dasvi' also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. It revolves around a crooked yet witty politician (Bachchan), who decides to attempt his 10th board while serving a jail term. 'Dasvi' will release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7.

Apart from Dasvi, Yami will also be seen in 'OMG 2' featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.

