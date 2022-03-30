Dasvi screening at Agra Central Jail: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur fulfil promise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADDOCKFILMS Team Dasvi

Ahead of the release of their film Dasvi, the lead actors of the film, Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur got a chance to take a walk through Central Jail, Agra. The three stars were present with director Tushar Jalota at the jail for the promotion of their movie 'Dasvi'. The movie is a social comedy that highlights the importance of education. The story revolves around Abhishek Bachchan, a rustic politician, Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who later decides to clear his 10th exams. Yami essays jailor Jyoti Deswal and Nimrat as Chief Minister Bimla Devi.

The three actors also took to social media to share their experiences. Abhishek posted a video writing, "A promise is a promise!! Last night I managed to fulfil a commitment I made a year ago. The first screening of our film #Dasvi held for the guards and inmates of Agra Central Jail. We shot the film here. Their reactions are memories I will remember and cherish for a lifetime."

Whereas, Nimrat Kaur, who shot some of the crucial sequences in the Agra jail while sharing her excitement said, "It is for the first time that we have had a screening for inmates of a jail. Many had not seen a movie in 10-20 years. It was a bitter-sweet moment for all of us. The very prison plays a pivotal role in Dasvi, and we were so excited to show them our labour of love." the actress also reshared Abhishek's video on her Instagram account.

Yami Gautam, on the other hand, posted a few photos from the screening. She captioned the post as, "The smile on the face says it all. #Dasvi screening for the inmates of Agra Central jail was one of a kind."

