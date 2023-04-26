Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DANIELRADCLIFFEGERMANY Daniel Radcliffe becomes father, takes baby for a stroll in New York. This is how fans reacted!

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke have become parents for the first time. The Harry Potter actor's spokesperson announced the birth of their child after photos of the couple pushing a pram in New York leaked online. Daniel and his long-term accomplice Erin, who is a writer, have not yet divulged the nature of their child's gender or when the child was born.

Daniel was wearing a grey T-shirt, a dark grey sweatshirt, and grey trousers in photos snapped by paparazzi and fan pages. He wore a blue cap and a black facemask. Erin was dressed in a black T-shirt, blue denim, an overcoat, and tan boots. They were observed shifting their child's blue and black pram in turns.

See pics,

In March 2023 it was reported that the couple was anticipating a child.

Reacting to their photographs, a Twitter person wrote, “So happy for them! My feeling says they have a boy.” Another one tweeted, “How am I this old!?!? Like… Harry Potter has a kid.” Another one mentioned, “Feeling so old!!!”

Daniel Radcliffe is most known for his role in the Harry Potter film series. In 2001, he was 12 years old when he was formed as the bespectacled young wizard in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. He went on to appear in all eight films based primarily on JK Rowling's books. He most recently won a BAFTA for his depiction of Weird Al Yankovic in the 2022 biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Erin Darke is most known for her role in 2015's Good Girls Revolt, as well as her recurrent role in the internet series The Marvellous Mrs Maisel.

