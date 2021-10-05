Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAIRAWASIM_WORLD/ZAIRA WASIM Dangal actress Zaira Wasim makes a rare appearance on social media after two years of quitting Bollywood

Dangal and Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim made a rare appearance on her Instagram account. Former actress had usually just been posting quotes on the photo-sharing app. Now, Zaira posted a picture of herself dressed in burkha as she is seen walking on a bridge. she has her back towards the camera, and her face is not visible. She captioned the post, "The warm October sun…"

In 2020, Zaira Wasim requested her fans to remove her pictures from their social media accounts and not share them, saying she was trying to start a new chapter in her life. The national award-winning actor, who quit Bollywood in 2019, took to Instagram to make the request. "Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Y'all have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything (sic)," she wrote.

She said it was because of the care and consideration that all her fans have always shown that she had a little favour to ask from all of them. "I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same," she added. Zaira, however, acknowledged that it was impossible to get her pictures removed from the internet.

Meanwhile in 2019, Zaira announced her 'disassociation' from acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion.

Zaira, who was in her early teens when she appeared in 'Dangal' opposite Aamir Khan. she also worked in his 2017 production venture 'Secret Superstar'. The actress last film was 'The Sky Is Pink', opposite Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

