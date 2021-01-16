Image Source : TWITTER/@REALPREITYZINTA Dancing with tuskers on 'Jiya Jale': Preity Zinta's favourite picture from Dil Se

Going down the memory lane, Preity Zinta flipped some pages in her photo album and shared her throwback picture from the sets of much-loved song Jiya Jale from the 1998-release 'Dil Se.' The 'Veer-Zaara' actor tweeted the picture with a herd of elephants. Preity is seen donning the iconic red blouse and matching dhoti in the picture as the parade of tuskers stands behind her in the background.

Preity Zinta went on to pen down a rather funny caption about the song and also shared that the picture was one of her favorites from the film 'Dil Se.' "Do u think the elephants were wondering what the hell was I doing ? I was just doing everything @farahkhankunder asked me to like a good girl," she wrote in the caption. "This has to be one of my favourite photos from the Dil Se shoot #Jiyajale #Dilse #flashbackfriday #Ting," she added. The classic song 'Jiya Jale' by Lata Mangeshkar and MG Sreekumar featured Preity Zinta with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Do u think the elephants were wondering what the hell was I doing ? I was just doing everything @thefarahkhan asked me to like a good girl😂 This has to be one of my favourite photos from the Dil Se shoot ❤️ #Jiyajale #Dilse #throwback #Ting pic.twitter.com/URPPFzEabU — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 16, 2021

Preity is an avid social media user. She keeps sharing throwback pictures from her early days in Bollywood and sends fans in a meltdown. On Friday, she had shared a fan version of her song Haila Haila from the film Koi Mill Gaya and complimented them. Tagging his co-star Hrithik Roshan, the actress said that the fan duo danced better than the stars in the song.

She tweeted, "Haila @iHrithik Did u see this ? This has to be the cutest video on my timeline. Absolutely love it guys.. I think you have danced better than us."

Haila 🤩 @iHrithik Did u see this ? This has to be the cutest video on my timeline. Absolutely love it guys 😘 I think you have danced better than us ❤️❤️ https://t.co/kDbNR1Im3I — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 15, 2021

Preity Zinta lives in America with her husband Gene Goodenough. The duo got hitched in a Hindu wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on February 28, 2016 after dating for a long period of time.