Dance Deewane 3: Shehnaaz Gill says Sidharth Shukla is the 'ideal man' for her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDNAAZFANADDICTED Shehnaaz Gill says Sidharth Shukla is the 'ideal man' for her

After Bigg Boss OTT, the most loved jodi on the Indian Television, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka Sidnaaz, are all set to grace the stage of Dance Deewane 3. They will next be seen becoming the special judges in the dance reality show. Recently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz shot for a 'love special episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. The duo will recreate the magic of their bond on the 'Love Special' weekend episodes. The promos of the upcoming episode have raised everyone’s excitement for it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz Gill shared a teaser video of the show. The actress revealed that Sidharth is ideal for her and that she likes him. The video showed Shehnaaz flaunting her perfect curves in a black dress. They also shook legs to the beats of a romantic song.

Not just this, Sidharth was seen getting possessive when Shehnaaz grooves with one of the contestants of the show. During their conversation with Madhuri Dixit, the actress asked Shehnaaz about her 'ideal man.' To which she confessed liking Sidharth. " Mujhe yeh (Sidharth) acha lagta hai," says the Punjabi singer pointing towards him. In the promo, Shehnaaz and Sidharth also recreated Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s popular 'Aur Paas' scene from Dil to Pagal Hai.

Posting the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "kyun na sab deewano ke saath thodi main bhi deewani ho jaun !"

Take a look:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill added to the hotness quotient with their appearance on Dance Deewane 3. While Sidharth looked dapper in an indo-western outfit, Shehnaaz looked ravishing in a blue and black dress. The pictures of the duo from the show have been going viral on the internet. Fans just can't keep calm and have been waiting for the weekend to arrive already.

After winning hearts in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were seen in a couple of music videos like Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. They are said to come together for another music video titled Habit, sung by Shreya Ghoshal. A part of the song has already been shot in Goa over the New Year. However, no updates about the release of the song have been shared yet.

Also Read: Dance Deewane 3: Shehnaaz Gill, Madhuri Dixit dance to 'Ghagra' song. See promo