Newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel planning a baby? Here's what the couple has to say

Dalljiet Kaur married businessman Nikhil Patel on Saturday (March 18). For the special day, bride and groom decked up in ivory-colored outfits. The newlyweds, who are on their honeymoon in Bangkok went live on Instagram from Thailand to interact with their fans. During the session, a fan inquired about Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel's plans to have a baby together. To this, the couple responded "We already have three kids, it's expensive."

Some of the users also trolled Dalljiet and Nikhil for going on their honeymoon leaving their children back in Mumbai. Addressing them, the actress said, "Dono ghar pe chill kar, Aari is out shopping while Jaydon is out enjoying."

Meanwhile, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel had a beautiful wedding in the presence of family and close friends. The actress looks gorgeous in a white bridal lehenga designed by Anjalli Lilarhia. She completed her look with a red dupatta and matching jewellery while Nikhil complemented her in a white sherwani and a safe. They treated their fans to the first pictures as husband and wife with the caption, "Mr and Mrs Patel.”

Dalljiet was joined by her industry friends Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani, Sunayana Fozdar and Ridhi Dogra at her haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Dalljiet looked like the happiest bride ever. ALSO READ: Dalljiet Kaur's surprise dance with bridesmaids Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani & Ridhi Dogra blows away Nikhil

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's relationship:

In February 2023, Dalljiet made her relationship with Nikhil Instagram official. "The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country (Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written #DalNikTake2," she wrote.

Dalljiet will be shifting base to Nairobi, Kenya after her wedding with her son Jaydon, who was born to Dalljiet and actor Shalin Bhanot in 2014. For the unversed, Shalin and Dalljiet met when they were working together on the TV show Kulvaddhu in 2006. They got married in 2009 and became parents to Jaydon in 2014. However, in 2015, Dalljiet filed for divorce after accusing Shalin of domestic violence.

Also, Dalljiet's fiance Nikhil has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Dalljiet met him at a party in Dubai and the duo got engaged in January in Nepal.

