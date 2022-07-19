Daler Mehndi trafficking case: 'DSP asked Rs 1.5 cr bribe' - singer's sensational claim l EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEDALERMEHNDIOFFICIAL Daler Mehndi has been sent to prison for 2 years in 2003 human trafficking case

Daler Mehndi was sent to the Patiala jail on July 14 after a city court upheld his two-year jail term in a 2003 human trafficking case. The Patiala police had booked Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Mehndi on a complaint filed by one Bakshish Singh. Over 30 more complaints, levelling charges of fraud against the brothers also came up later.

The case of human trafficking against Daler Mehndi and brother

The complainants had alleged that the Mehndi brothers had taken "passage money" from them to help them migrate to the United States illegally but failed to do so. The complainants had also alleged that the singer had taken money for taking him to Canada. It was also alleged that the Mehndi brothers took two troupes in 1998 and 1999 during the course of which 10 persons were taken to the US as group members and "dropped off" illegally. Mehndi, on a trip to the US in the company of an actress, allegedly "dropped off" three girls in San Francisco. The brothers had taken a troupe to the US in October, 1999, in the company of some other actors, during which three boys were "dropped off" in New Jersey.

Daler Mehndi dismisses trafficking charges

After the initial complaints against Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher, the former appeared on a 2005 episode of Aap Ki Adalat, hosted India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma. On the show, he spoke extensively about the case and how he was 'harassed' by the police. He also claimed that the Police demanded bribe from him to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore.

On Aap Ki Adalat, Mehndi said, "This was done on purpose. The case was made to reach out to me. Shamsher Mehndi used to play tabla with me. We went our separate ways due to our differences. When the case was dug up, I told them (Police) I am not in touch with Shamsher anymore and I don't know about his work."

He also alleged that Police demanded bribe from him. "Punjab Police demanded I pay them Rs 1.5 crore bribe. I think, they thought Shamsher wouldn't be able to pay even Rs 1.5 lakh. I called Patiala DSP regarding Shamsher's kidnapping from Karnal. I was very upset when he brought up the trafficking case. He asked me to pay up Rs 1.5 crore if the case was to be settled. Or he would stain my name in the media. I was not afraid since I knew the truth was on my side. The next day the headline in the news read that I was absconding. That very night I was performing in New Delhi and I did a press conference. However, the media did not support me," he added.

He continued, "Police then turned on me. Punjab Police was after me. Media person asked me if I had anticipatory bail as the warrant was out in my name since I had spoken against the Police in public. I knew there was no point in getting arrested by the Police at that time."

Check out Mehndi's whole statement on the human trafficking case here.

