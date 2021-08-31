Dabboo Ratnani finally reacts to Kiara Advani being trolled for topless photoshoot for his 2021 calendar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DABBOORATNANI Dabboo reacts to Kiara being trolled for topless pics

Actress Kiara Advani hit a hattrick as she featured on celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani's calendar for the third consecutive year this time. Earlier, he shared sizzling pictures of the Shershaah actress from the photoshoot. The featured photo showed Kiara lying on the beach in a monochrome click. From the photo, it appears that the actress has gone topless yet again for the photo shoot. However, Ratnani clarified that it was not a 'bare it all' photoshoot. The photographer said that he clicked the pictures in a way that left much to the imagination of the viewers.

Reacting to Kiara Advani being trolled for the photoshoot, Daboo Ratnani told Spotboye, "Yes, I have read what's being said online. But Kiara has not gone topless in my black-n-white picture that has emerged of late. I tend to shoot in a particular way that leaves a lot to the imagination. I think too-much-sexy in your face gets vulgar. It is better to leave a certain intrigue."

Earlier, Kiara Advani appeared omn Arbaaz Khan's show Pimnch Season 2 and reacted to the 'cringe comments' on her photos. The host read out the comments out loud on Kiara's photo in which she had covered herself with leaves. One of them read, "2020 mein bas yahi ek cheeze achi hui thi." Responding to the same, the actress said, "I will take that as a compliment." Not only this but there was another one that read, "Kaash! Yeh pata bakri kha jati." As soon as she heard the same, Kiara immediately responded, "Eww."

Further, talking about the concept, she shared, "Mujhe khud pata nahi hai yeh kaha se kaha gaya. It was Dabboo...He came up with this concept of leafy concept. It was very aesthetically shot."

Kiara is currently enjoying the success of her recent film 'Shershaah,' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Sharing the news on his social media accounts, Sidharth posted a 'Thank You' not for his fans saying he's overwhelmed with the response the film has received. He posted a video from the film while sharing the note. "Overwhelmed with the love and appreciation that we are receiving for #Shershaah. Thank you everyone for making it the most watched film on @primevideoin #FeelingBlessed #YehDilMaangeMore," he captioned the post.

In a follow-up post, he shared a video from the film writing, "Thank you everyone for your love and making #shershaah the most watched film on amazon!"

Kiara too thanked everyone for the love and appriciation.