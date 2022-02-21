Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHAHRUKHKHANANDHRATELUGUFAN Photoshopped or new look? Dabboo Ratnani clears confusion after SRK's 'salt & pepper' look photo goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan is one of those celebrities who remains in discussions every now and then. Yet again he left the internet drooling with his latest viral photo in which he can be seen sporting long hair, a thick beard and all dressed up in a black tuxedo. The picture was shared in several fan clubs on social media. While many praised his 'salt & pepper' avatar, many wanted to know whether it was his new look for any of his films. However, it turns out that the photo was a photoshopped one. Yes, that's true! Taking to Instagram, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani cleared the air and revealed that the original picture was clicked by him a few years back. He wrote, "Be yourself, because an original is worth more than a copy."

See both pictures here:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film 'Zero' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He is currently shooting for 'Pathan', which will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. They will soon head to Spain for the film's new schedule.

Apart from this, the superstar has also backed the film 'Love Hostel' starring-- Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey. It is slated to release on ZEE5 and will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz.