Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dabangg 3: Salman Khan enjoys with ‘cool kids’ in the water, shares photo

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will soon be seen in the upcoming cop-drama Dabangg 3. He has been teasing his fans with pictures and videos from the sets of the film, making it difficult for his fans to wait for it to hit the screens. After introducing the villain of Dabangg 3, Sudeep Kiccha, on Dussehra, the superstar has shared another photo on social media from behind the scenes.

In this photo, Salman Khan can be seen having fun with little children in the river. While sharing the photo, Salman Khan wrote, “Paani k gote lagaye aapke Bhai ne kal, kaaafi cool baccho k saath! Dharti maa ka aadar sammaan hamesha sar aankhon pe”

The superstar has already completed the shoot of Dabangg 3. On Vinod Khanna’s birthday, Salman shared a video in which he announced that they have finished shooting the film and also paid his tribute to the legendary actor. Vinod Khanna played the role of Salman’s father in the earlier installments of the Dabangg franchise.

The film will bring back Salman Khan’s most loved character Chulbul Pandey on the big screen. Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha as Salman’s wife Rajjo. The film will also mark the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee. Recently, Salman also shared a picture with her from the sets of the film and introduced her at the recently held IIFA Awards 2019.

