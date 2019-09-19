Dabangg 3 Latest Update: Salman Khan introduces Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee at IIFA (Watch Video)

Image Source : INDIA TV Dabangg 3 Latest Update: Salman Khan introduces Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Sai at IIFA

After the blockbuster Dabangg series, Salman Khan is all set to wow the audience with Dabangg 3. In the third instalment of the film, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood will be seen romancing Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Salman, who rocked IIFA 2019, introduced Sai Manjrekar as the leading lady of Dabangg 3.

Talking about Saiee Manjrekar's Bollywood debut, Salman Khan said, " She is good that's why she is in Dabangg 3. In Dabangg 1, her father Mahesh Manjrekar played an important role, and now we have her".

Dabangg 3 marks the reunion of Salman with Prabhu Deva who will be directing him after 2009's Wanted. The film will also features Sonakshi Sinha -- as his wife Rajjo, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, and South star Sudeep playing the role of an antagonist. The film will also mark the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee. The action film is slated to release on December 20.