After Cyrus Mistry's tragic death in car crash, Hansal Mehta recalls his 'near fatal accident'

Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. Four persons were travelling in the car, two of whom died on the spot including Mistry, and the other two were shifted to the hospital. Mistry's untimely death has left the nation shocked. A day after his death, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and recalled an incident when he had 'near fatal accident.' Sensitizing people to use seatbelts while travelling, Mehta shared his story from his early 20s when he met with an accident while he was in Fiji Islands.

Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Nearly 30 years ago, I was a boy in my early 20s. I had a near fatal accident in Fiji Islands. My car went off the road and dropped from a high. The car was finished. I was speeding. I was wearing a seat belt. I escaped an accident that would have surely ended my life."

He further added, "I've stopped speeding ever since. I’ve always wear a seat belt- even if I’m on the rear seat. I get paranoid if people on the back seat don’t wear their seat belts too. Always better to be safe than sorry. There is No bravado in speeding. Life is meant for braver things."

For the unversed, Cyrus Mistry lost his life in the car crash as he was not wearing a seat belt. Mistry received a head injury and was brought dead to the hospital. The car was driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55). She and her husband were seriously injured in the accident. An eye-witness had said that a woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from the left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider. As per the preliminary probe, a police officer said over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident.

On the professional front, Hansal Mehta is all set to direct a series about Rameshwar Nath Kao, the first Chief of R&AW. The yet-to-be-titled project, which will be streamed on SonyLIV, is based on RK Yadav's book Mission R&AW. He is also working on the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Scam 1992 titled Scam: 2003. The new season will tackle the 2003 Stamp Paper fraud by Abdul Karim Telgi.

