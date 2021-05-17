Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Cyclone Tauktae: Kartik Aaryan gives fans 'one more reason' to stay at home

With cyclone 'Tauktae' advancing over Mumbai, actor Kartik Aaryan shared an Instagram post on Monday urging his fans in the city to stay at home. The actor posted a throwback picture of himself and wrote about how people must stay at home due to the alert. Mumbai is on lockdown due to the Covid outbreak and the actor added the impending cyclone was another reason to remain indoors. In his post, Kartik is seen in his younger days, wearing his dark sunglasses on and is posing in front of a large outdoor fan.

"#Tauktae One more reason to stay inside," he wrote.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as cyclone Tuaktae is likely to pass close to the Mumbai coast.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the situation in Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of the state in the wake of the cyclonic storm. As Mumbai continued to be battered with heavy rains, over 12,000 citizens were relocated to safer places from the coastal areas. These include 8,380 people in Raigad, 3,896 in Ratnagiri and 144 in Sindhudurg districts.

Meanwhile, Kartik was recently in the news for his controversial exit from Karan Johar's "Dostana 2". He has two films lined up right now.

On the professional front, Kartik will be seen in the film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" which also features Tabu and Kiara Advani. This is a sequel to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa". It is expected to hit screens in November this year. He will also be seen in the film "Dhamaka", which will release on an OTT platform.

