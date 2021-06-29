Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE Cyberabad Traffic Police add missing element in RRR's new poster, makers say 'It's still not perfect'

The makers of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR treated fans with a new poster from the film. In the picture, Jr NTR and Ram Charan can be seen going on a motorbike. The poster has been trending on social media since morning and it just caught the attention of the Cyberabad Traffic Police.

Cyberabad Traffic Police noticed that there was something missing in the picture. The poster features the South superstars riding the bike without a helmet. Cyberabad Traffic Police corrected the poster and added the helmets by morphing the image. As a part of their road safety social media campaign, Cyberabad Traffic Police shared their version of the RRR poster on Twitter. "Now it is perfect. Wear Helmet. Be Safe," they added in the caption.

Makers of RRR reacted to Cyberabad Traffic Police's tweet and pointed out another important point that was "still" missing from the picture. "Still it's not perfect. The number plate is missing," the official page of RRR Movie commented on the post.

Along with the poster the makers also shared some updates from the film. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday the makers announced that the shooting of the mega project has been completed and only two songs are left. Further, they shared that both Ram Charan and Jr NTR have also completed dubbing for their parts in the film in two languages and they will finish the rest soon.

“Moving at a rapid pace. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon (sic),” the tweet on official Twitter page of the film read.

Rajamouli's anticipated project RRR is being made on a massive scale. It was originally planned to be released this October, however, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the film was delayed and the shooting was halted. It is unlikely that the film will be released as per the planned date. However, the makers have not released any official statement regarding the same.

For the unversed, RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Also read: Kapil Sharma, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor bonding over Netflix's Ray is unmissable

Bahubali maker SS Rajamouli's mega-ambitious Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is being planned for a release in 10 languages -- nine Indian languages and English. The film unites Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and also casts Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, besides a smattering of international actors.