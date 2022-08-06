CWG 2022: 'Shabash' from Hindi film 'Jaadugar' played at Commonwealth Games, Jitendra Kumar reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JITENDRAK1 Jaadugar

The song "Shabash", from recently-released streaming film "Jaadugar", was recently played to motivate the players representing the Indian contingent at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in the UK's Birmingham. Reacting to the news, Jitendra Kumar, the film's lead actor expressed his joy. He stated: "I am beyond ecstatic. It is indeed a big thing for any actor. Never did we imagine that our song would attain this milestone. The song has been beautifully helmed by Vivek Hariharan and Niloptal Bora."

Drawing parallels of his film over the theme of reinstating confidence, he said: "In the movie, the song is played to cheer us up, restore our spirits, and emancipate us from the pressures of winning and just enjoying the game and giving our best."

As the Indian athletes continue to make the nation proud at one of the biggest sporting events in the world, being a part of their journey even in a compact manner like this, "swells" his heart with pride.

'Jaadugar' starring Jitendra Kumar was released on July 15. The story of the film is about Meenu, a passionate small-time magician short of any sort of athletic skill, who lives in a football-loving town Neemuch. He wants to marry the love of his life but before that he needs to prove his worth in a prestigious inter-colony football tournament. Friendships are tested and hearts are mended as love meets magic in this heartwarming sports comedy.

Earlier, talking about the film Jitendra who is playing the male protagonist Meenu had said, "Jaadugar is a film extremely close to my heart. Playing the larger-than-life, rebellious Meenu was a new and exciting journey for me. I am thankful to the director Sameer Saxena and the Posham Pa and Chalkboard entertainment teams for bringing this beautiful family entertainer to life and trusting me with this role."

"Jaadugar" is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Latest Entertainment News