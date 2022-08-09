CWG 2022: Prabhas shares thankful note congratulating Indian champions of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS Prabhas

CWG 2022: Prabhas, the Pan India superstar never leaves a chance to lend his voice and support to the people who brings glory to our nation. As Indian champions made the country proud by winning medals at the Commonwealth Games which are held in Birmingham, England, Prabhas was seen acknowledging the champions while congratulating them. Taking to his social media, Prabhas shared a beautiful picture showing the medals India has won in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with a thankful note to the champions

He wrote, "Congratulations to all the champions for making us so proud and for bringing glory to our nation! Thank you all for your dedication and determination"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHASPrabhas

For the unversed, Prabhas' debut film 'Eeswar' was formally released on June 28, 2002. Krishnama Raju, his uncle and the "Rebel Star" of Telugu cinema, introduced Prabhas at a formal muhurat occasion.

'Eeswar' was directed by Jayanth Paranji, starring actress Sridevi as the female lead opposite Prabhas. The 'Radhe Shyam' actor, sure made a huge impact with his very first movie and managed to grab many more blockbusters soon after his debut. Prabhas went on to star in such films as 'Baahubali,' 'Chatrapati,' 'Mirchi,' and others.

Recently, Prabhas was spotted in the song 'Har Ghar Tiranga' along with the great personalities from the film and sports world.

On the work front, Prabhas looks forward to Project K with Deepika Padukone. Directed by 'Mahanati' filmmaker Nag Ashwin, it is billed as a sci-fi thriller that will use a variety of technology in its production. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in an important role in 'Project K' as well.

Prabhas is also to be seen in Om Raut's 'Adi Purush', Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar'. The 'Darling' actor will also act under Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a movie titled 'Spirit'.

Latest Entertainment News