Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin announce pregnancy, say 'a new life has come to us'

Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin are soon to become parents. The Korean star couple announced their pregnancy with a sweet Instagram post. Son Ye-jin on Monday announced that she and actor-husband Hyun Bin are expecting their first child by sharing a photo. Son, 40, and Hyun, 39, tied the knot in March, a year after the "Crash Landing On You" co-stars went public with their relationship. In an Instagram post, Son told her fans and followers that "a new life has come to us".

"How are you all doing? I'm doing well. Today I'll be careful and happy - A new life has come to us.. I'm still dazed, but I'm feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement- I'm so grateful, but I haven't been able to tell anyone around me yet because I'm so careful," the actor wrote.

The actor said she wanted to share the good news with fans and acquaintances "To the fans and those around us who will be waiting for this news as much as us, we deliver the news before it's too late".

"We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us. I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health," Son further added.

On May 29, Son shared two photos of herself in a flowy white dress on Instagram. Soon, rumours started doing the rounds that the actor was flaunting a baby bump in the photos.

Her agency MSTeam Entertainment had then dismissed the rumours stating, "(The pregnancy rumours) are absolutely not true."

Both Son and Hyun are the top South Korean stars who became a global sensation with the popularity of their cross-border romance drama "Crash Landing on You".

The actors first worked together in the 2018 movie 'The Negotiation' followed by the 2019 romance drama 'Crash Landing on You', which gained huge popularity in Korea and in several countries. The couple confirmed their relationship in January 2021 and announced their marriage in February, this year.

Heartiest Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents!