Crash Landing On You star Son Ye Jin first appearance after becoming mom| See Pictures

Actress Son Ye Jin is one of the hottest stars in South Korea and her life has proved to be one of perfection. Not only she is talented and extremely beautiful, but she’s had the idea love story. Crash Landing On You couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin welcomed their first child in November last year and made their first appearance of the couple. While Hyun Bin debuted as a dad last December. Ye Jin just made her first appearance. The new mom looked youthful as ever in her first appearance.

Her dazzling debut in front of the cameras was at the Incheon International Airport. The actress was on her way to Valentino’s fashion show in Paris, France.

Son Ye Jin looked gorgeous in an elegant white suit blazer with black and gold combination details. The actress paired it with black shorts. To complete her look, she accessorized her outfit with strap heels and a shoulder bag. The actor also kept her makeup natural. She exuded charm and elegance in every manner.

As soon as the picture was shared online, fans couldn’t stop gushing and many remarked that the actress looked surreal and was glowing much more than before. Other netizens couldn’t believe the fact that Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin now have a child together. Their intense chemistry in the drama Crash Landing On You had drawn a lot of love and attention. “Glowing mommy Ye Jin Paris bound today! I’ve missed you; a fan tweeted the snap of the actress.

For the unversed, the BinJin couple first met in 2014 at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, where they sat next to each other. They first worked together in 2018 for the drama The Negotiation where the pair developed a close friendship. Fans were elated to see them working together once again as leads in Crash Landing On You.

In January 2021, their agencies confirmed that the pair was in love and are in a relationship. BinJin tied the knot in March 2022 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy in November 2022.

