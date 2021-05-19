Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TISCA CHOPRA COVID19: Tisca Chopra’s parents help her out to distribute rice packets to people in need

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India, many Bollywood celebrities are coming out to help the people in need. Many are doing their part to raise awareness and urging everyone to stay home and stay safe. They are not only actively sharing posts about hospital beds, medicines, oxygen cylinders, injections on social media, but also donating for the same. Now, actress Tisca Chopra has joined the legion of people stepping up to help battle the health crisis. The actress has been extending help by donating and distributing food for frontline workers.

Tisca recently collaborated with India Gate Rice and Vikas Khanna's charity organization to donate rice packets to people in need. The actor's parents also came out to help her in this noble deed.

The Taare Zameen Par' star took to her Instagram and shared pictures, from Gurudwara in Faridabad where she is seen distributing packets of rice for help. The actor's parents also help her in placing the rice packs out of the vehicle in which they carried it to the religious place.

She captioned the post as, "At the Sector 15 Gurudwara with the parents .. so proud that at their age, they lifted bags and bags of rice without hesitation to help provide food to #Covid staff at Hospitals .. Doing our little bit in association with @indiagatefoods @vikaskhannagroup & @attiscastable #alittlebitgoesalongway #Seva #doingourbit #covid2021."

Chopra's parents helping out people in these pandemic conditions, despite being old, is what re-instils faith in humanity.

Recently, the actress made headlines for helping transgenders and widows, who have been affected by the Covid pandemic. The actress has started an initiative with chef Vikas Khanna called #IndiaForMothers, to help support these groups deal with the crises.

Also Read: Tisca Chopra works for transgenders, widows during Covid crisis