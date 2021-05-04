COVID19: Sonu Sood & team save 20-22 patients at ARAK hospital in Bengaluru

Image Source : FILE IMAGE COVID19: Sonu Sood team save 20-22 Covid-19 patients at ARAK hospital in Bengaluru

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been actively helping people cope with the Covid crises. He has become a messiah of sorts for many their tough times. In the recent update, Sonu Sood and his team worked the entire night to provide oxygen to ARAK hospital in Bengaluru from where they got an SOS call. Had they not acted upon it promptly, at least 20-22 lives would have been lost because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders.

Hashmath Raza from the team of Sonu Sood Charity foundation got a call from MR Satyanarayan, the inspector of Yelahanka Old Town about a situation at ARAK Hospital, which has already lost 2 lives as they didn’t have stock of oxygen. The team quickly got into action and arranged for one cylinder. Within a few hours, 15 more oxygen cylinders had been arranged by Sonu Sood’s team.

The incredible feat was possible with great teamwork, initiated by Hashmath Raza from Sonu Sood’s charity foundation’s Karnataka team. Had this team not come together to help through the night, at least 20 - 22 lives would have been lost by the morning.

Talking on the same Sonu Sood said, "This was sheer teamwork and the will to help our fellow countrymen. As soon as we got the call from Inspector Satyanarayan, we verified it and got to action within minutes. The team spent the entire night not thinking about anything but just helping the hospital to get oxygen cylinders. Had there been any delay, many families could have lost their close ones. I want to thank everyone who helped in saving so many lives last night. It’s such actions by my team members that makes me want to keep going on and on and trying to make a difference in the lives of people. I'm extremely proud of Hashmath who was in touch with me throughout the whole team and the entire team who helped them."

The support from CPI Satyanarayan is indeed invaluable. He and the police handled the situation so well. At one point, a patient was to be shifted and there was no ambulance driver, so the police took responsibility on their shoulders and drove the patient to the hospital.

Sonu Sood and his team make the impossible deed look possible. In the team, each person is given a job to be done. One is there to generate the leads; another verifies these leads. While one deals with the municipal corporations for bed allotment; other looks after the emergency SOS services and thereby the team works in coordination to help people around.

