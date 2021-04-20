Image Source : FILE IMAGE COVID19: Shooting in Telangana to continue with work force of 50 or less, theatres to shut by 8 pm

As per new guidelines issued by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday in the wake of growing Covid cases, film shooting will only be allowed to function with 50 people or less. The new guidelines also state that owing to night curfew, shooting can only happen between 6am and 6pm, following strict safety protocol of wearing masks, sanitisation and adequate social distancing.

However, a new directive to theatre owners has been released as the night curfew comes into force in the state. As per the new restrictions, no night shows will be allowed in the state until April 30.

Theatres will have to close at 8 pm every day for the next 10 days. And during the permitted business hours, cinema halls should follow strict Covid-19 safety protocols.

ALSO READ: Gaurav Gera on Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin: A hit changes your life

“The management of cinemas/theatres /multiplexes shall also ensure that: All persons, audience, staff, vendors etc., use masks at all times. Hand sanitizers are available at entry/exit points and common areas. Physical distancing and crowd management measures are followed. Sanitization of entire premises particularly common areas shall be done after every screening. Temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 Celsius. Relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%. Re-circulation of air should be avoided and intake of fresh air should be as much as possible. Show timings should be staggered to ensure that intervals of different shows do not occur simultaneously,” the government has instructed in its latest circular.

The state has also warned that violators of the safety protocols will be prosecuted under “Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of IPC as well as other applicable laws.”

ALSO READ: Hina Khan's father passes away due to cardiac arrest

"No big film is releasing now, anyway, since producers are worried about footfall. Even 'Vakeel Saab' footfall reduced from Monday," he added.

-with IANS inputs