Image Source : YOGEN SHAH COVID19: Mika Singh initiates free langar sewa, says 'get off social media and help people'

As India is fighting with the second wave of COVID-19, many Bollywood celebrities came forward to help people fight the tough times. Current situation has created anxiety and stress among the people. As the cases are increases day by day, celebrities are doing their bit to urge people to stay at home and follow COVID protocols. Similarly, singer Mika Singh also offered helping hands to the needy ones. He distributed free food among the people in Mumbai. The free 'langar sewa' will feed approximately 1000 people daily.

The singer feels people ought to stop indulging in Twitter sermonising and do some actual work if they want to pitch in with help amidst the Covid pandemic. He was out on the streets to serve free meals to bus drivers, street kids, poor and the needy.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Mika Singh distributes food

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH He was out on the streets to serve free meals to bus drivers, street kids, poor and the needy.

"When the Farmers' Protest took place and the farmers needed help, people indulged in Twitter-baazi, they kept tweeting that we will do this and we will do that, but nothing came out of it. There is no need to show support on Twitter, step outside and help, do the actual bit.

"Whenever there is an issue, people just hop onto Twitter and start writing. It's my humble request to people, do actual help and stop making bayaan baazi (sermonising) on Twitter," said Mika.

Mika has been an avid supporter of the farmers' protest and still supports the cause, but believes that Covid is a bigger issue and everyone should start doing their bit.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Mika Singh distributed free food among the people in Mumbai.

He said: "I am certain that the government will take a decision. There is no one bigger than government and this matter (the farmers' protest) should be resolved quickly. But right now, people are dying of hunger rather than coronavirus. We should also worry about people who are still alive and on road. People on road need food, the unemployed need food, people don't have drinking water, clothes to wear and place to sleep, and it's time we take living into consideration as well."

Asked whether the entertainment industry was facing a backlash for not doing enough for people and just making tall claims on social media platforms, Mika replied: "I love Bollywood and I respect it. See, there are people who are actually doing good work and helping others, but there is huge brigade of people who just want to wear expensive shoes and watches. To that I say, if god has blessed you with good fortune, please help someone in need as well."

Also Read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Covid-19 relief fundraiser raises Rs 5 crore in donations