COVID19: Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron Variant

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID. Khan took to her Instagram handle to inform her followers that about the same. Sharing a picture of herself, she asked everyone to be safe and take care of their loved ones. Posting a mirror selfie, she wrote, ''After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou''.

Several of Sussanne's friends including Bipasha Basu, Neelam Kothari, Maria Goretti, Farah Khan Ali, among others, wished her a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities such as Vir Das, Khushi Kapoor, Arijit Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Mithila Palkar, John Abraham and others tested positive for COVID-19.

Recently, Sussanne took to her Instagram handle to share a special video for her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on his birthday. Calling the Bollywood actor, 'The Best Dad Ever', she also sent a big hug to him. Sussanne posted a video featuring photos of Hrithik -- who she calls Rye -- with their kids Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan and wrote "Happy Happy birthday Rye.. U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always. bigggg hug! #fathersongoals," she captioned the Instagram post.

Reacting to the post, Hrithik wrote, ''Too sweet . Thanks Sussanne,'' in the comments section.