COVID19: Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron Variant

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has been infected with the Omicron strain of the virus. She took to her Instagram handle to inform about her health. Sussanne revealed that she tested positive on January 10.

Ridhi Suri Edited by: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi
New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2022 10:37 IST
Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID. Khan took to her Instagram handle to inform her followers that about the same. Sharing a picture of herself, she asked everyone to be safe and take care of their loved ones. Posting a mirror selfie, she wrote, ''After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou''.

Several of Sussanne's friends including Bipasha Basu, Neelam Kothari, Maria Goretti, Farah Khan Ali, among others, wished her a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities such as Vir Das, Khushi Kapoor, Arijit Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Mithila Palkar, John Abraham and others tested positive for COVID-19.

Recently, Sussanne took to her Instagram handle to share a special video for her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on his birthday.  Calling the Bollywood actor, 'The Best Dad Ever', she also sent a big hug to him. Sussanne posted a video featuring photos of Hrithik -- who she calls Rye -- with their kids Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan and wrote "Happy Happy birthday Rye.. U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always. bigggg hug! #fathersongoals," she captioned the Instagram post. 

Reacting to the post, Hrithik wrote, ''Too sweet . Thanks Sussanne,'' in the comments section.

