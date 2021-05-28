Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHAR KHAN COVID19: Gauahar Khan urges all to get vaccinated, reminds of staff's inoculation too

Amid the second wave of COVID19, several people have lost their loved ones. As the country grapples with serious health crisis, celebrities have been trying to raise awareness about dealing with it. Many are doing their part to raise awareness and urging everyone to stay home and stay safe while some are actively sharing posts about hospital beds, medicines, oxygen cylinders, injections on social media. Joining them, model-actress Gauahar Khan took to social media on Friday to inform that she has taken the Covid vaccine, and urged people to not only get the jab but also help their staff get administered with the vaccine.

Sharing a photo with husband Zaid Darbar on Instagram, Gauahar wrote: "A lot of people don't know that getting vaccinated is being responsible right now! Log on to cowin app n get an appointment, especially for the elderly in your family. Got my driver also an appointment n it was easy n much needed! Don't forget your staff n people who may not know the procedure.. help one another."

Thanking the hospital staff where she got vaccinated, she said: "@saifeehospital @juzer_kandyy @mustafas52 you guys r doing a great job at making the vaccine experience easily understood n carried out in safety measures."

Gauahar, who recently went on a vacation to Darjeeling, West Bengal, shared beautiful photographs of herself posing from her hotel window in an Instagram post on Friday. "Saamne waali khidki mein... ab main iske aage apni taareef kaise karoon .... hahhhha ...is there any other Bollywood khidki song u know??? I can't think of any. #BestVacations #hillstation #filmyLadki," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Gauahar's latest release was the Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia starrer web series "Tandav", which drew the ire of a section of politicians as well as the public who claimed the show provokes communal disharmony and hurts Hindu sentiments.

