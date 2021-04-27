Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHAR KHAN COVID19: Gauahar Khan says 'let your spirit be alive' amid tough times

Actress Gauahar Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a motivating post with fans. The actress reminded that one should always keep the child alive and sirits alive. "Never let the kid in you fade away.... life is full of responsibilities, expectations, complications but it's your spirit that keeps u going. #BeFun #beCool in these tough times, let ur spirit be alive," she wrote, along with an image where she can be seen on a swing.

Gauahar has been posting fun videos and pictures on Instagram to ensure that her fans are in high spirits during lockdown. The actress is always up with trends and gives them a spin of her own.

Of late, Bruno Mars' latest single Leave The Door Open featuring Anderson is gaining much popularity on social media and Gauahar also joined the bandwagon. The actress shared a hilarious clip on Instagram as she waits to break her roza fast. In the video, she can be seen wearing hijab and lip syncing to the track. Over the video, she wrote, "When Iftaar time increases by a minute everyday."

"How many of u can relate to this ?? Hahahaha had to do this #trend for #RAMDAN2021 #Funny but true . Haahhahaha #reels what’s ur fave thing to break roza with , khajoor or water ?" she captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan has had a difficult time recently. Her father passed away after battling illness.

Through this difficult time, her husband Zaid Darbar stood beside her like a pillar of strength. She recently took to social media to share an appreciation post for her husband Zaid Darbar. "So we have not had a so called honeymoon yet . Life has been absolutely crazy ever since we got married . Shoots, zaids studio launch (@atrangz) , my dad not doin well n us losing him , n more drama... but what I've had is the best gift of life that Allah could give me , My Zaid ! Always by side as my strength We make even the smallest work trip into a great time to make it feel like a holiday ! Everyday is as sweet as honey n Every moment feels like I'm over the moon . #Alhamdulillah @zaid_darbar," she wrote with the images.

The couple got married on December 25, in Mumbai, last year.