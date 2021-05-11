COVID19: Amitabh Bachchan recites father Harivansh Rai's poem to encourage frontline workers & warriors

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan recites father Harivansh Rai's poem to encourage frontline workers & warriors

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday took to social media to encourage frontline workers and Covid warriors at a time when India is fighting the most deadly pandemic. The second wave of COVID19 has created panic, anxiety and stress among the people. As the cases are increases day by day, many celebrities are doing their bit to help people fight the tough times. Now, Big B dropped a hopeful video as he recites a Hindi poem penned by his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The poem encourages a person to never give up during a battle, to fight with all their strength and to never bow down or stop midway.

Taking to his Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared the video, reciting the poem. He said "These words, written by my father Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, are a clarion call that reminds us to never give up. They were written at a time the country faced a different crisis and challenge, but even today, they resonate. I believe these words celebrate the spirit of the Covid warriors, our frontline workers, who, as we all know, are sacrificing so much for all of us. It is time we support them and bolster the fight against Covid. This is our fight. We can all contribute in whatever way we can. We must all come together for India."

Giving the message of coming together to fight the pandemic, the 'PINK' actor captioned the clip as "We Fight! WE FIGHT .. come together .. WE WILL WIN !!"

His message comes at a time when the nation is battling the second wave of the pandemic with increasing number of positive cases each day and several states experiencing lockdown.

The country on Tuesday recorded 3,29,942 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,876 deaths due to the infection.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,56,082 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,90,27,304. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,26,62,575, with 37,15,221 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,49,992.

