COVID Helpline: Maharashtra to Punjab, Alia Bhatt shares verified numbers in times of coronavirus crisis

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has stepped forward to help in times of coronavirus crisis in the country. The actress has been sharing verified COVID helpline numbers of states and cities on her Instagram account. Alia partnered with journalist Faye D'Souza to amplify credible information about COVID-19 resources through her verified social media pages. Over the past few days, the actress has been sharing lists of COVID-19 helpline numbers across cities in India. “It is a time for great uncertainty. Infrastructure and information are the need of the hour. We are limited in terms of what we can do for infrastructure. But we can do our bit to identify and amplify relevant information,” Alia informed in her post.

So far she has shared a list of verified COVID helpline numbers for the states of Punjab, Kerala, Gujarat and Kolkata along with a list of numbers for cities like Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Take a look:

It is only recently that the actress tested negative for COVID 19. Alia tested positive for the coronavirus on April 2 and kept sharing health updates on social media.

The actress was busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" when she fell sick.

Apart from "Gangubai Kathiawadi", Alia's kitty is full with upcoming projects like Ayan Mukerji's adventure "Brahmastra", "Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli's "RRR" and Karan Johar's multistarrer "Takht".

Alia is all set to turn producer, too, with "Darlings", a mother-daughter drama also featuring herself alongside Shefali Shah. Alia co-produces the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

For more entertainment news click here!