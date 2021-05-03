Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIR DAS COVID-19: Vir Das raises about ₹ 7 lakh for charity as he hosts show for 200 doctors and nurses

Stand-up comic and actor Vir Das announced on Monday that he has raised about Rs 7 lakh for charity, apart from entertaining 200 doctors and nurses over the weekend. "Very happy to announce we raised about 7 lakhs for both our charities and also made 200 doctors and nurses laugh this weekend. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets. We will make sure the money gets to those who need it. #VirDasAtHome," Vir tweeted.

Last month, he had shared on the micro-blogging website that he was hosting a charity show for doctors and nurses.

Many Bollywood celebrities are coming in support and helping people cope with the ongoing Covid crises in the country. On Monday, actress Priyanka Chopra informed that she has been successful in raising ₹4.9 crores with her fundraiser. Celebrities have also been appealing on social media to encourage fans to help in whatever way possible, not to pay heed to rumors and stay safe.

India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections and 3,417 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 1,99,25,604. The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1 but came down to 392,488 cases yesterday.

The cumulative death toll has mounted to 2,18,959. Currently, there are 34,13,642 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data. The country also witnessed as many as 3,00,732 recoveries in the said period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 16,29,3003.

