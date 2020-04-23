Image Source : INSTAGRAM COVID-19: Thalapathy Vijay donates Rs 1.3 crore to PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Funds

South Indian superstar Thapathy Vijay has joined the list of celebrities who have donated to PM Modi's CARES Fund in order to help combat the deadly coronavirus. The donated Rs 1.3 crore to PM-CARES and Chief Minister's Relief Funds of different states. Vijay has donated Rs 50 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES Fund. He has also contributed Rs 10 lakh to Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The actor has also pledged Rs 25 lakh to FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) to help the daily wage workers whose life has been most affected due to COVID-19 lockdown.

In addition, Vijay has also given Rs 5 lakh each to Karanataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Pondicherry Chief Minister's Relief Funds. The actor's generous contribution and made him a hero in the eyes of his fans once again. Earlier, South Indian superstars Ram Charan, Prabhas, Ajith, Sivakarthikeyan, Suriya, Karthi and others were also ruling the headlines for their contribution to the coronavirus relief funds.

Saaho actor Prabhas earlier donated Rs 4 crore to the relief fund. Of this, Rs 3 crore was given to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, while Rs 50 lakh each went to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Later, he also donated a sum of Rs 50 lakh to help daily wage workers of the Telugu industry to Corona Crisis Charity which is a committee that has been formed by Telugu film industry under the leadership of actor Chiranjeevi

Thank you ..#Prabhas 50 Lacs@UV_Creations 10 Lacs



for your generous contributions



Apprecaite your support to the Film workers. #CoronaCrisisCharity — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 30, 2020

In Bollywood, celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and others have also been taking necessary steps to contribute to combat the coronavirus and help those affected in these testing times.

