Covid-19 relief: Sajid Nadiadwala donates to PM CARES and other charities 

The coronavirus pandemic has created quite a chaos in the country with the number of positive cases increasing every hour. Amid this outbreak, Bollywood as a whole is setting an example by doing their bit and helping the one in needs. Many celebs like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra among others have generously donated to the relief fund. And well, the recent one to join the list is producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

As the pandemic is having a catastrophic effect on our country and the entire world, it is the responsibility of every individual to extend a helping hand in whatever capacity possible. Understanding this need of the hour, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment & Nadiadwala Grandson Foundation has pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Apart from that, we wanted our family of over 400 employees, including those earning daily wages to also do their bit in these trying times. So we decided to empower them, to participate & donate to this noble, global cause. Hence we have announced a bonus for each of our employees, to strengthen their hands, so that they too can contribute.

Hereby paying back to society and fulfilling their responsibilities towards our country and humanity, as compassionate global citizens.

It gives me immense pride to inform that each and every employee of NGE, working at various levels, has pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund!

On behalf of the NGE & NGF family I appeal that all of you come forward & do your bit too, as every Rupee counts. We are in this together!

NGE, NGF & Sajid Nadiadwala Contributes towards: -

1. PM CARES FUND.

2. CHIEF MINISTER'S RELIEF FUND-COVID 19

3. MOTION PICTURES & TV PRODUCERS WELFARE TRUST

4. SHREE BHAIRAV SEVA SAMITI

5. FILM INDUSTRY WELFARE TRUST.

6. Rs. 10,000/- plus a bonus will be given to every Daily Wager associated with NGE

7. Over 400 employees will be receiving a Bonus which will be donated by each one individually towards the CM & PM Relief Funds respectively

